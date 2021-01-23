Reviewing Shoal Games (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) and Shoal Games (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Shoal Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Shoal Games -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41%

1.0% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Shoal Games shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Esports Entertainment Group and Shoal Games, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Shoal Games 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Shoal Games’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A -$10.35 million ($0.68) -10.99 Shoal Games $110,000.00 255.59 -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Shoal Games has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Entertainment Group.

Volatility and Risk

Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shoal Games has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Esports Entertainment Group beats Shoal Games on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Birkirkara, Malta.

About Shoal Games

Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Bingo.com, Ltd. and changed its name to Shoal Games Ltd. in January 2015. Shoal Games Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.