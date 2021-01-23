Rewardiqa Trading Down 2% This Week (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Rewardiqa token can currently be purchased for $4.99 or 0.00015470 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $49.94 million and approximately $379,079.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00104911 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000928 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.60 or 0.00323981 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00024963 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 128% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa (REW) is a token. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rewardiqa Token Trading

