Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.80. Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 55,200 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.93 million and a P/E ratio of 16.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 566.07.

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rifco Inc. will post 0.1024097 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

