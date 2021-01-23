Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.80. Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 55,200 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.93 million and a P/E ratio of 16.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 566.07.

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rifco Inc. will post 0.1024097 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) Company Profile (CVE:RFC)

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

