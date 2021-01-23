RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 364,681 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after acquiring an additional 163,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth $36,149,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 179.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total transaction of $273,562.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,225.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.29, for a total value of $2,294,397.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,228,275.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,519 shares of company stock worth $70,165,159. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG stock opened at $384.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.11. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $405.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of -312.62 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

