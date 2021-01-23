RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on REI.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of REI.UN stock opened at C$17.55 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.82. The stock has a market cap of C$5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 287.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.12.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

