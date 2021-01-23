Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.14 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $27.14 million and approximately $900,037.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00082559 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

