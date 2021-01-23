Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$80.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of RBA opened at C$80.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of C$37.76 and a twelve month high of C$101.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$86.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$441.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

