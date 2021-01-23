Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.50

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $79.50 and traded as high as $80.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) shares last traded at $80.23, with a volume of 141,458 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$80.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.50.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.80 billion and a PE ratio of 51.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$441.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.