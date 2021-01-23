Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 11,006 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,374 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $87,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,271 shares of company stock valued at $28,218,016 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.92.

NYSE:CRM opened at $225.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.63.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

