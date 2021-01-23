Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 20,061 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of IHS Markit worth $74,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 141.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 36.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 9.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,500. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE:INFO opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.87. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.