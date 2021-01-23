Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 20,969 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up about 1.3% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.39% of Teladoc Health worth $113,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 607,318 shares in the company, valued at $121,779,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,354 shares of company stock worth $55,185,594 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDOC opened at $263.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.93. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.56 and a 12 month high of $263.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of -183.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.13.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

