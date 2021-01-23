Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 2,484 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $65,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.30.

JKHY opened at $151.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.99 and a 200 day moving average of $165.12. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

