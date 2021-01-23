Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up 2.0% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.57% of ANSYS worth $178,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $827,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 114.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $374.57 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.34.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.