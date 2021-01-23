Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $161.45 Million Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares during the period. HEICO accounts for approximately 1.8% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.90% of HEICO worth $161,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 3,912.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Bank lifted its position in HEICO by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 10,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in HEICO by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEICO stock opened at $128.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.46 and a 200-day moving average of $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $141.31.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

