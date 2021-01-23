Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $198.48 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 2.2% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Tyler Technologies worth $198,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.10, for a total value of $4,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,262 shares in the company, valued at $33,202,540.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $424.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.34. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.22 and a 1 year high of $466.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.