Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $75.37 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $75,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $238.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.74 and a 200 day moving average of $216.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

