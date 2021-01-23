Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,315 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $548.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $527.93 and its 200 day moving average is $505.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.92.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.