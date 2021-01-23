Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,442,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,440 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for approximately 1.9% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Fastenal worth $168,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15,946.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,748,000 after buying an additional 1,890,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,165 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,271,000 after acquiring an additional 812,811 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after acquiring an additional 766,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,605,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

