Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases 9,372 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Ecolab worth $81,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ECL opened at $212.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.07. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.56, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Argus raised their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

