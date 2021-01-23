Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $67,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 351.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 859.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 308.1% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,361.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,950,000 after purchasing an additional 126,778 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW opened at $541.09 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $566.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.28, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total value of $574,091.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,909.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.68.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

