RMPL Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One RMPL token can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RMPL has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. RMPL has a market capitalization of $460,645.14 and approximately $24.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00058053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00126683 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00076447 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00276984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00071145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00040427 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 765,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,611 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

