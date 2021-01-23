ROAD Hits Market Cap of $202,126.77 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. ROAD has a market cap of $202,126.77 and approximately $162,154.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROAD has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One ROAD token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 tokens. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ROAD

ROAD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

