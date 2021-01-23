Robert Half International (RHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Robert Half International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RHI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.36.

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

