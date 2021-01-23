Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RHHVF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of RHHVF stock opened at $360.00 on Friday. Roche has a twelve month low of $281.04 and a twelve month high of $399.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.06.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

