Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RHHVF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of RHHVF stock opened at $360.00 on Friday. Roche has a twelve month low of $281.04 and a twelve month high of $399.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.06.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Analyst Recommendations for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.