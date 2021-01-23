Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.50

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.50 and traded as high as $55.41. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 313,765 shares traded.

RCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 2.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 247,720 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,061,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $4,106,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $454,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

