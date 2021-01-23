Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. The Bank of Nova Scotia makes up about 2.1% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,808,000 after buying an additional 1,973,751 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,870,000 after buying an additional 1,269,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,409,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,910,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,396,000 after buying an additional 724,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,219,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

