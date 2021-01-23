Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DBDRU) Shares Up 0.1%

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DBDRU)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.08. 8,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 14,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBDRU)

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology, media, and telecom sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, Colorado.

