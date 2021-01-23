Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80,860 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.74.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

