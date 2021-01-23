Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar. Royale Finance has a market cap of $2.32 million and $1.58 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000720 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00056460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00128333 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00077720 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00277952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00039497 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance Token Trading

Royale Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.