RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.83

RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.83 and traded as high as $78.90. RPS Group plc (RPS.L) shares last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 230,630 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.83. The stock has a market cap of £215.98 million and a P/E ratio of -4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In related news, insider John Douglas acquired 3,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £1,817.10 ($2,374.05).

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services for the environment. The company offers project and program management; design and development; water services; exploration and development; environment; advisory and management consulting; planning and approvals; health, safety and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; and communications, creative and digital services.

