RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €38.61 ($45.42).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

RTL Group has a one year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a one year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

