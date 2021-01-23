Rupee Trading 71.6% Lower This Week (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 54.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 71.6% lower against the US dollar. Rupee has a total market cap of $35,213.82 and approximately $45.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00029227 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 41,864,800 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

