Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.69

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.69 and traded as high as $23.50. Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 223,722 shares trading hands.

RUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$614.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$637.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.35, for a total value of C$101,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,775,841.75. Insiders sold a total of 25,605 shares of company stock valued at $541,519 in the last quarter.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

