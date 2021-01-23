SAFE DEAL Price Reaches $12.69 on Major Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $12.69 or 0.00039628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $278,421.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00056270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00126869 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00077286 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00280963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00072112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00040294 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

SAFE DEAL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

