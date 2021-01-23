Safe Haven (SHA) Market Cap Hits $5.48 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $5.48 million and $627,214.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.56 or 0.00479072 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

