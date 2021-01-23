Safe Price Up 13.4% This Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Safe has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $104,102.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000615 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001114 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 229.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

