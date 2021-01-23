SafeCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $147.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. SafeCoin has a market cap of $739,519.42 and approximately $147.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,871.99 or 0.99853724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00026371 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.92 or 0.00327809 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.18 or 0.00665783 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00156355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002455 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001987 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00034409 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003720 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

