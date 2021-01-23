SafeInsure Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.26 Million (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $175,372.76 and approximately $1.26 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001152 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,158,799 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

