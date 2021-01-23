Safex Token Price Hits $0.0154 on Major Exchanges (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $28.98 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Safex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001778 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

Safex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

