Safex Token Price Tops $0.0157 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $29.53 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token token can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001715 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008037 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

