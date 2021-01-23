Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $3.53 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $224,716,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after acquiring an additional 557,765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,215,000 after acquiring an additional 476,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 37.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,690,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $469,276,000 after purchasing an additional 459,661 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

Shares of HD stock opened at $284.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

