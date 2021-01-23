Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SAGE opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average is $65.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,810,000 after acquiring an additional 95,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 445,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 220,127 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 353,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 145.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 179,080 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.