Sakura Bloom Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,563.00 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a total market capitalization of $307,201.97 and approximately $22,563.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

Sakura Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

