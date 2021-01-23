salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Lifted by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.2% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.92.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $3,634,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,271 shares of company stock worth $28,218,016. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $225.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.63. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

