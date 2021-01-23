SalmonSwap 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (SAL)

SalmonSwap (CURRENCY:SAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One SalmonSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SalmonSwap has a market cap of $109,122.86 and $1.00 worth of SalmonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SalmonSwap has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00074923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $225.92 or 0.00702905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00048352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.86 or 0.04442590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018095 BTC.

SalmonSwap Token Profile

SalmonSwap is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. SalmonSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. SalmonSwap’s official Twitter account is @SalariumPayroll . SalmonSwap’s official website is salmonswap.io

Buying and Selling SalmonSwap

SalmonSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SalmonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SalmonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SalmonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

