SALT Market Cap Reaches $27.52 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, SALT has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $27.52 million and approximately $79,275.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00075066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.47 or 0.00619743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00044848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.99 or 0.04381281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017615 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

