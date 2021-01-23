SALT Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,847.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. SALT has a total market capitalization of $27.18 million and $36,847.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00077094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.00704933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.78 or 0.04403187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018240 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.