Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $585.55

Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $585.55 and traded as low as $542.11. Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) shares last traded at $544.00, with a volume of 89,731 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 678.33 ($8.86).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 585.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 619.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £801.26 million and a PE ratio of 52.31.

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

