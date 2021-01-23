Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 272.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,329 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 101.4% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 63.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22. Sanofi has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

