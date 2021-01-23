Santiment Network Token Price Tops $0.0698 (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Santiment Network Token has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $44,153.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santiment Network Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0698 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Santiment Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00076289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.40 or 0.00628815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00045420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.89 or 0.04317343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017820 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

Santiment Network Token (CRYPTO:SAN) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 tokens. The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment . The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here

Santiment Network Token Token Trading

Santiment Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santiment Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santiment Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Santiment Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Santiment Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Santiment Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.